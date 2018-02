Photos: Sumio Yamada

WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (37-0, 25 KOs) scored a one-sided six round beatdown over previously unbeaten WBO #4 challenger Habib Ahmed (22-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The bout was waved off by referee Laurence Cole with Ahmed under heavy fire. Time was 2:31. It was Zurdo’s first KO since 2014.