Photos: Sumio Yamada

In his U.S. debut, IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) retained his world title with a tenth round KO over IBF #9 challeger Israel Gonzalez (20-2, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Ancajas dropped Gonzalez in round one. The bout ended in round ten with two more knockdowns by the champion, who is hailed as the next Manny Pacquiao. Time was 1:50.