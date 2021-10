Jamel Herring 129.8 vs. Shakur Stevenson 130

(WBO junior lightweight title)

Herring and Stevenson faced off for about 45 seconds. They were separated after Stevenson made a grab at Herring’s belt.

Xander Zayas 153.2 vs. Dan Karpency 153.2

Nico Ali Walsh 162 vs. James Westley II 159.6

Evan Holyfield 151.6 vs. Charles Stanford 151.6

Troy Isley 156.8 vs. Nicholi Navarro 156

Roddricus Livsey 142.4 vs. Eric Palmer 141

Haven Brady Jr 127 vs. Roberto Negrete 127

Antoine Cobb 144.2 vs. Jerrion Campbell 142.4

Harley Mederos 136 vs. Deljerro Revello 135.8

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+