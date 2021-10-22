WBA welterweight titleholder Jamal “Shango” James will look to move one step closer to the very top of the welterweight division when he takes on unbeaten contender Radzhab Butaev in a Showtime-televised matchup on October 30 in Las Vegas.

“I’m looking to make a big statement in this fight,” said James. “This will be my first title defense and my first time fighting on Showtime and in Las Vegas. My whole mindset is to come out and show out so that everyone knows I’m a major player in this division. I have to prove to everyone why I deserve the biggest fights.”

James-Butaev is part of a WBA-ordered box-off with the winner to face the winner between WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas and Eimantas Stanionis as part of the WBA’s title reduction plan to establish one champion per division.

Ugas, who already holds a 2016 win over James, balked at the box-off arrangement and unsuccessfully sought permission to fight in a unification bout against Errol Spence.

“I’d like the rematch with Ugas coming off his big win against Pacquiao,” said James. “He’s fought the top guys and I’ve fought him before, but it was under less-than-ideal circumstances. I’d like to see what a fight between us would look like after both of us have had a full camp. I haven’t been able to get anyone like Errol Spence Jr., Danny Garcia or Shawn Porter yet, and those are the biggest fights in the division. I’d love to face one of those guys that are already considered the best at welterweight so that I can really prove myself.”