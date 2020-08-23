El sábado molesto terminó con otra sorpresa cuando el peso paja Hugo “Chacal” Hernández (16-5-1, 6 KOs) descarriló el clasificado mundial WBC # 2, WBO # 4, IBF # 5 Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (22-2 -1, 13 KOs) por decisión unánime en diez rondas. Hernández ganó por puntajes de 96-94, 97-93 y 98-92 en TV Azteca Studios en la Ciudad de México.
