Hernández sorprende a Valladares en Ciudad de Mexico El sábado molesto terminó con otra sorpresa cuando el peso paja Hugo “Chacal” Hernández (16-5-1, 6 KOs) descarriló el clasificado mundial WBC # 2, WBO # 4, IBF # 5 Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (22-2 -1, 13 KOs) por decisión unánime en diez rondas. Hernández ganó por puntajes de 96-94, 97-93 y 98-92 en TV Azteca Studios en la Ciudad de México. Porter apunta al ganador de Spence-García

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

