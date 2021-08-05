Promoter Mick Hennessy has announced that WBC silver middleweight champion Sam Eggington has signed a long-term promotional agreement with his first fight under the new deal on September 10th, live and free in the UK on Channel 5.

Eggington will headline a card at the Coventry Skydome Arena that also features Isaac Chamberlain, Stevie McKenna, Shakan Pitters, River Wilson Bent, Kaisee Benjamin, Idris Virgo, Brett McGinty, Tommy Welch and Michael Hennessy Jr.

Eggington was last out in May and scored a points victory over former World Champion ‘King’ Carlos Molina.