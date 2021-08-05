We’re getting down to the business end of the Olympic boxing with the medalists already determined in all eight men’s divisions. Cuba has bagged two golds so far and is in the running for two more.

Super Heavyweight

Gold: Richard Torrez Jr. (USA) vs. Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan)

Bronze: Kamshybek Kunkabayev (Kazakhstan), Frazer Clarke (GB)

Heavyweight

Gold: Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (Russia) vs. Julio La Cruz (Cuba)

Bronze: David Nyika (NZ), Abner Teixeira (Brazil)

Light Heavyweight

Gold: Arlen Lopez (Cuba)

Silver: Benjamin Whittaker (GB)

Bronze: Alphonso Dominguez (Azerbaijan), Imam Khataev (Russia)

Middleweight

Gold: Oleksandr Khyzhniak (Ukraine) vs. Herbert Sousa (Brazil)

Bronze: Eumir Marcial (Philippines), Gleb Bakshi (Russia)

Welterweight

Gold: Roniel Iglesias (Cuba)

Silver: Pat McCormack (GB)

Bronze: Andrej Zamkovoi (Russia), Aiden Walsh (Ireland)

Lightweight

Semifinals

Keyshawn Davis (USA) vs. Hovhannes Bachkov (Armenia)

Andy Cruz (Cuba) vs. Harry Garside (Australia)

Featherweight

Gold: Albert Batyrgaziev (Russia)

Silver: Duke Ragan (USA)

Bronze: Samuel Takyi (Ghana), Lazaro Alvarez (Cuba)

Flyweight

Gold: Galla Yafai (GB) vs. Carlo Paalam (Philippines)

Bronze: Ryomei Tanaka (Japan), Saken Bibossinov (Kazakhstan)

Meanwhile, the women’s competition looks like this:

Middleweight

Semifinals

Lauren Price (GB) vs. Nouchka Fontijn (Holland)

Zenfira Magomedalieva (Russia) Vs. Li Qian (China)

Welterweight

Gold: Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) vs. Hong Gu (China)

Bronze: Oshae Jones (USA), Lovlina Borgohain (India)

Lightweight

Gold: Kellie Anne Harrington (Ireland) vs. Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil)

Bronze: Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand), Mira Potkonen (Finland)

Featherweight

Gold: Sena Irie (Japan)

Silver: Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)

Bronze: Karris Artingstall (Australia), Irma Testa (Italy)

Flyweight

Gold: Buse Cakiroglu (Turkey) vs. Stoyka Krasteva (Bulgaria)

Bronze: Hsiao-Wen Huang (Taiwan), Tsukimi Namiki (Japan)