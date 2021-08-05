We’re getting down to the business end of the Olympic boxing with the medalists already determined in all eight men’s divisions. Cuba has bagged two golds so far and is in the running for two more.
Super Heavyweight
Gold: Richard Torrez Jr. (USA) vs. Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan)
Bronze: Kamshybek Kunkabayev (Kazakhstan), Frazer Clarke (GB)
Heavyweight
Gold: Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (Russia) vs. Julio La Cruz (Cuba)
Bronze: David Nyika (NZ), Abner Teixeira (Brazil)
Light Heavyweight
Gold: Arlen Lopez (Cuba)
Silver: Benjamin Whittaker (GB)
Bronze: Alphonso Dominguez (Azerbaijan), Imam Khataev (Russia)
Middleweight
Gold: Oleksandr Khyzhniak (Ukraine) vs. Herbert Sousa (Brazil)
Bronze: Eumir Marcial (Philippines), Gleb Bakshi (Russia)
Welterweight
Gold: Roniel Iglesias (Cuba)
Silver: Pat McCormack (GB)
Bronze: Andrej Zamkovoi (Russia), Aiden Walsh (Ireland)
Lightweight
Semifinals
Keyshawn Davis (USA) vs. Hovhannes Bachkov (Armenia)
Andy Cruz (Cuba) vs. Harry Garside (Australia)
Featherweight
Gold: Albert Batyrgaziev (Russia)
Silver: Duke Ragan (USA)
Bronze: Samuel Takyi (Ghana), Lazaro Alvarez (Cuba)
Flyweight
Gold: Galla Yafai (GB) vs. Carlo Paalam (Philippines)
Bronze: Ryomei Tanaka (Japan), Saken Bibossinov (Kazakhstan)
Meanwhile, the women’s competition looks like this:
Middleweight
Semifinals
Lauren Price (GB) vs. Nouchka Fontijn (Holland)
Zenfira Magomedalieva (Russia) Vs. Li Qian (China)
Welterweight
Gold: Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) vs. Hong Gu (China)
Bronze: Oshae Jones (USA), Lovlina Borgohain (India)
Lightweight
Gold: Kellie Anne Harrington (Ireland) vs. Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil)
Bronze: Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand), Mira Potkonen (Finland)
Featherweight
Gold: Sena Irie (Japan)
Silver: Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)
Bronze: Karris Artingstall (Australia), Irma Testa (Italy)
Flyweight
Gold: Buse Cakiroglu (Turkey) vs. Stoyka Krasteva (Bulgaria)
Bronze: Hsiao-Wen Huang (Taiwan), Tsukimi Namiki (Japan)
Looks like the Philippines have made great strides in their amateur program congrats to them..
Davis – Bachkov and Yafai – Paalam should be really good fights. Bachkov gets hit entirely too much, but he absolutely brings it. His fights have been fantastic. And he probably loses, but the Brazilian, Herbert Sousa, has looked super smooth.