Batyrgaziev edges Ragan for Olympic gold Aggressive Russian Albert Batyrgaziev defeated USA featherweight Duke Ragan by split decision to win the Olympic gold medal on Thursday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. The score was 3-2. Ragan gets the silver medal. Manny Pacquiao Media Workout

