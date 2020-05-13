By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn has commented on former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson possibly making a comeback at age 53.

“I would like to see it,” Hearn told British Boxing TV. “But I kind of feel like, and I know people will say ‘Well, you did the YouTube fight with KSI,’ but is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend get back in the ring? I don’t know. He looks pretty dangerous, but I think it’s just the fascination of could he actually go in at 53 and do some damage in the division? Maybe, maybe not.

“There’s a fine line, and I’ve crossed it a couple of times, sort of with the integrity of the sport versus entertainment and delivering numbers. Our job is to deliver numbers for our broadcasters. But we have to try and keep it as close to the right mark as we possibly can. I don’t know, stranger things have happened, we’ll see.”

“Money. Fighters and legends are seeing other fighters make money for fights they think are insignificant. Tyson isn’t thinking about wanting to come back to add to my legacy. He’s thinking how much I can get, simple. The answer is quite a lot of money.”