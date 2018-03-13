Hearn: Fury could get grand prize Joshua

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA, WBO, IBF champion Tyson Fury could get the opportunity to challenge WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua if he signs with Matchroom’s CEO Eddie Hearn

“There have been a lot of rumors that he will join up with us. That’s not true, as far as I know,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“We’re not close to any kind of agreement. We’ve had some conversations. I think he’s talking to [other promoters] right now. If he comes with us, there’s a very straightforward road into a lot of heavyweight fights. Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Tony Bellew. Ultimately the grand prize of Joshua because that is a huge fight.”