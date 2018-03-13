Saucedo aims to spoil Mijares Cancun farewell

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Saturday night will be the last time that former WBC, WBA and IBF world champion Cristian “Diamante” Mijares fights in Cancun after declaring that he will retire later this year. However, Argentinian lightweight Fernando “El Vasco” Saucedo (61-7-3, 10 KOs) has vowed to ruin Mijares’ party at the Oasis Arena.

“I have seventy-one fights as a professional,” said Saucedo. “I don’t think Mijares brings something into the ring that I haven’t seen. I know Mexicans are great warriors, but that will not stop him from defeat in one of his last fights.

“Mijares’ farewell in Cancun will be bitter. I will do my job. I want to come out with the victory, add another big name to my list of victims and look for another world title opportunity.”