Cecilia Braekhus 146.8 vs. Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes 146.4

(WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF female welterweight titles)



Juan Francisco Estrada 120.4 vs. Victor Mendez 119.2



Claressa Shields 159.2 vs. Femke Hermans 157

(WBA/WBC/IBF female middleweight title)



Louisa Hawton 102.4 vs. Lorraine Villalobos 101.4

(WBC interim female atomweight title)

Serhii Bohachuk 158.6 vs. Carlos Garcia Hernandez 160.8

Shokichi Iwata 107.4 vs. Joel Bermudez 105.8

Mario Ramos 134.4 vs. Elliot Brown 133.8

Chris Zavala 127.8 vs. Carlos Noe Ramirez 127.8

Rene Moreno 133 vs. David Courtney 131.4

Venue: StubHub Center, Carson, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: HBO