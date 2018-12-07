December 7, 2018
Boxing News

HBO Weights from Carson

Cecilia Braekhus 146.8 vs. Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes 146.4
(WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF female welterweight titles)

Braekhuslopes Weighin Hoganphotos2
Photo: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/360 Promotions

Juan Francisco Estrada 120.4 vs. Victor Mendez 119.2
Estradamendezweighin Hoganphotos1
Photo: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/360 Promotions

Claressa Shields 159.2 vs. Femke Hermans 157
(WBA/WBC/IBF female middleweight title)
Shieldshermansweighin Hoganphotos2
Photo: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/360 Promotions

Louisa Hawton 102.4 vs. Lorraine Villalobos 101.4
(WBC interim female atomweight title)

Serhii Bohachuk 158.6 vs. Carlos Garcia Hernandez 160.8
Shokichi Iwata 107.4 vs. Joel Bermudez 105.8
Mario Ramos 134.4 vs. Elliot Brown 133.8
Chris Zavala 127.8 vs. Carlos Noe Ramirez 127.8
Rene Moreno 133 vs. David Courtney 131.4

Venue: StubHub Center, Carson, California
Promoter: 360 Promotions
TV: HBO

Loma, Pedraza, Dogboe, Navarrete make weight
Andrade arrested on gun charge
-->