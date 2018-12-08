By David Finger at the scale

Vasiliy Lomachenko 134.4 vs. Jose Pedraza 134.2

(WBA, WBO lightweight unification)



Isaac Dogboe 120.8 vs. Emanuel Navarrete 122

(WBO super bantamweight title)



Mason Menard 135 vs. Teofimo Lopez 135

Brian Ceballo 147.8 vs. Daniel Calzada 147.6

Juan Carlos Abreu 146.8 vs. Alexander Besputin 146.6

Guido Vianello 236 vs. Luke Lyons 239.8

Josh Renteria 142.8 vs. Josue Vargas 142.6

Michael Perez 142.4 vs. Abdiel Ramirez 142.4

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN