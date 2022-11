Unbeaten super lightweight Harlem Eubank (16-0, 6 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Tom Farrell (21-6, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the historic York Hall in London. Scores were 99-92, 99-91, and 99-91. Eubank is a cousin of middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr.

In the co-feature, middleweight Liam “The Machine” Williams (25-4-1, 19 KOs) knocked out “The Bomber” Nizar Trimech (9-4-2, 4 KOs) in round two.