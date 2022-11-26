Kingdom Boxing presents “Royal Rounds IV” tonight at the Bomb Factor in Dallas, Texas. Seven bouts scheduled to take place in all. Boxing luminaries Roy Jones Jr. and Jeff Mayweather set to be in attendance. The main event will be a women’s bout between Leanne Calderon (1-1-1, 0 KOs) of San Marcos, TX taking on Shuretta “Chiccn” Metcalf (10-4-1, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX in a six round bout in the super bantamweight division.

Undefeated Roy Jones Jr.-trained fighters Fernando “El Terrible” Bunch (13-0, 6 KOs) and Zacariah “Duke” Lewis (2-0, 2 KOs) are scheduled for separate bouts.

Jeff Mayweather-trained super flyweight Jerick Padsing of Las Vegas, NV, will be making his pro debut against Mario Chavez Tovar (0-4) of Arlington, TX in a four rounder. “He is a very talented fighter with great punching power speed and looking to capture an audience like Manny Pacquiao but wants to carve out his own name so it will be remembered in the sport,” says Mayweather.

Doors are scheduled to open at 4:00PM, with the opening bell at 5:00PM at The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum. Former Fightnews.com® writer Christian Schmidt set to be the announcer.