Haney, Santiago, Saunders, Coceres make weight Devin Haney 135 vs. Alfredo Santiago 135

(WBC lightweight title) Billy Joe Saunders 167.4 vs. Marcelo Coceres 168

(WBO super middleweight title) KSI 193.2 vs. Logan Paul 199.4

Joshua Brueckner 192.2 vs. Tyler Smith 199.4

Diego Pacheco 167.2 vs. Aaron Casper 166.6

Nikita Ababiy 160.6 vs. Jonathan Batista 163.6

Ronny Rios 120.6 vs. Hugo Berrio 121.6

Reshat Mati 148.4 vs. Cody Peterson 148.6 Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Andre Ward rejects Canelo fight

