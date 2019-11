Herring, Roach make weight Jamel Herring 129.8 vs. Lamont Roach Jr 129

(WBO super featherweight title)



Kubrat Pulev 248.4 vs. Rydell Booker 248.2

Gabriel Flores Jr 133.4 vs. Aelio Mesquita 133.6

David Kaminsky 162.2 vs. Travis Jerig 162

Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.8 vs. Albert Onolunose 158.2

Robeisy Ramirez 124.8 vs. Fernando Ibarra 122.4

Esquiva Falcao 160.8 vs. Manny Woods 161.4

Amir Imam 144 vs. Marcos Mojica 143 Venue: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Haney, Santiago, Saunders, Coceres make weight

