Haney, Linares make weight Devin Haney 135 vs. Jorge Linares 134

(WBC lightweight title) Chantelle Cameron 139.2 vs. Melissa Hernandez 136.2

(WBC female super lightweight title) Jason Quigley 159.4 vs. Shane Mosley Jr. 160

(NABO middleweight title) Martin J. Ward 129.6 vs. Azinga Fuzile 129.2

(IBF super featherweight eliminator) Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Oscar Valdez targets Tank and Shakur Oubaali, Donaire make weight

