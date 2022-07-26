By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF lightweight champion Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will travel to back to Melbourne, Australia to defend his laurels on October 16 in a rematch against formerly undisputed world champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs). This time, the bout will take place at the Rod Laver Arena.

In June, Haney captured all the 135-pound belts with a unanimous decision over Kambosos at the huge Marvel Stadium with over 40,000 fans in attendance. The event attracted the second largest attendance in Australian boxing history – eclipsed only by the Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn WBO welterweight title bout in Brisbane in 2017 that had over 50,000 fans attending. Rod Laver Arena has a capacity of around 16,000.