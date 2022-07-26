By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undisputed WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF lightweight champion Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will travel to back to Melbourne, Australia to defend his laurels on October 16 in a rematch against formerly undisputed world champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs). This time, the bout will take place at the Rod Laver Arena.
In June, Haney captured all the 135-pound belts with a unanimous decision over Kambosos at the huge Marvel Stadium with over 40,000 fans in attendance. The event attracted the second largest attendance in Australian boxing history – eclipsed only by the Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn WBO welterweight title bout in Brisbane in 2017 that had over 50,000 fans attending. Rod Laver Arena has a capacity of around 16,000.
Nothing much Kam can change to get inside the best jab in Boxing. He doesn’t have the experience for his hard work to overcome Haney’s level of talent. Kam is very dangerous with his right hand but Haney is too smart of a fighter. Look at Haneys eyes when he fights remind you of SRL and FM. Young man has extreme focus in that ring. A true throwback that wants to test himself against the very best.
I am having trouble believing that this will sell.
So are the promoters. You can see in the article that they went from fighting in a 40,000 seat stadium to a 16,000 seat stadium. First fight wasn’t even close, I can’t stand Haney but what did Kambosos do to warrant a rematch??? No one wants to see this fight.
Kambosos made a lot of mistakes in the first fight. He never adjusted to that jab at all and he didn’t throw combinations, if he does those things, maybe he can make it a close fight against Haney, but that’s assuming that the exact same Haney shows up. I don’t think he will. The more I think about it, I think it’ll be even wider for Haney and a late stoppage isn’t out of the question either imo.
With all the good fights that can be made at 35-40 this is what you get for Haney. Absolutely no reason for a rematch as the first fight was completely one sided and zero controversy. Kambosas a tough guy but nothing more than a club fighter
Kambosos sold the first fight well running his mouth and talking smack. He was riding on the confidence train after he beat Lopez in which he worked overtime to win. Now that Kambosos has been exposed by Haney, this second fight is nothing more than Kambosos acting in desperation all by a legal contract on paper stating a rematch. I do recall some folks saying Kambosos will beat Haney. Hmm, now since we saw the results of the first fight, I am sure the decisive thinkers will have a change of mind knowing Kambosos was basically a busy one-dimensional fighter.
The changing of venue for this fight (From Marvel Stadium to a tennis court) is a clear indication of how unimportant this rematch became after the dominant win from Haney in the first meeting. I expect a boring and forgettable encounter this time, kind of 120 to 108 in Devin’s favor. Once this absurdity is fulfilled, I expect Haney facing a more credible opponent, being the best options Lomachenko or Gervonta Davis. For Kambosos, a good purse against Billy Dib, or a trip to USA for a very entertaining fight against Isaac “pit bull” Cruz.
A Cruz fight would be interesting as a cross roads type winner stays relevant loser becomes more of a gatekeeper. But don’t know if it could be made as Cruz is with Hayman and other is Top Rank.
Nothing to see here…only chance Kambosos has is to hurt Haney with the right hand or lefthook, but that's highly unlikely, as Haney's defense and jab will keep George befuddled just like the first go around.