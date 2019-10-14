The big fight this week features the much anticipated light heavyweight unification showdown between IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KOs) and WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. ESPN will televise.
The Teddy Atlas-trained Gvozdyk is a narrow -125 favorite, while Beterbiev backers can get +105.
“This could very well be the fight of the year,” says promoter Bob Arum. “These are two evenly matched, undefeated light heavyweight champions. There is nothing better in the sport of boxing.”
If this fight was between two black american fighters everyone would been talking about it. But since it’s between two eastern european fighters you hardly hear anything about it. But hardcore fight fans know this is a real fight between two of the Best and toughest light heavyweights in the World and could well become fight of the year.
I think you are spot on.. If it were 2 Americans in general(I dont think it matters so much about race)it would be all over the place.. Boxing media tends to pick and choose which boxers from europe that they will hype and leave others completely in the dark. It’s sad for boxings devout followers and sad for the people in control as they fail to the restraints off of the sport and let it reach the pinnacle that both it and fighters from every ntion are deserving of! Shame on the ones controlling the sport!