The big fight this week features the much anticipated light heavyweight unification showdown between IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KOs) and WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. ESPN will televise.

The Teddy Atlas-trained Gvozdyk is a narrow -125 favorite, while Beterbiev backers can get +105.

“This could very well be the fight of the year,” says promoter Bob Arum. “These are two evenly matched, undefeated light heavyweight champions. There is nothing better in the sport of boxing.”