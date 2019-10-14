By Ron Jackson

Boxing returns to the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg, South Africa, on Sunday with a six-bout bill headed by a cruiserweight ten rounder between Akani “Prime” Phuzi against Vikapita Meroro “Beast Master”, which is expected to produce some hot action.

The 25-year-old Phuzi (9-0, 4 KOs) who was born at Malamulele in the Limpopo Province fights out of the Alan Toweel Gym in Linden.

He made his pro debut on June 11, 2017 and in his sixth fight won the vacant WBA Pan African cruiserweight title with a wide unanimous 12 round point’s decision over Youssouf Kasonga Mwanza from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Phuzi has made successful defenses of the WBA title against Idris Afinni (points 12 with scores of 120-108 twice and 119-109); and in his most recent fight July 7 this year was extended by the vastly more experienced Namibian Willbeforce Shihepo to win on a closely fought majority decision.

Meroro, 34, from Windhoek, Namibia has been fighting as pro for 14 years and compiled a record of 27-7, 14 KOs.

He has been inactive since his last fight in November last year against Mussa Ajibu (28-11-5), winning on points over eight rounds.

However, prior to this, he has lost three fights inside the distance against Dmitry Kudryashov (ko 6), Kevin Lerena (tko 5) and Maksim Vlasov (ko 1).

The odds favor Phuzi who could win on a late round stoppage even though he is not a big puncher.

UNDERCARD

Super middleweight: 8 rounds, Alex Kabangu (4-2-2) v Frank Rodrigues (6-2); Bantamweight: 8 rounds, Rofhiwa Nemushungwa (11-6-2) v Cleutus Mbhele (18-15-4); Heavyweight: 4 rounds, Wilhelm Nebe (3-0) v Danny Ngokwey (1-1-0); Welterweight: 4 rounds, Tankiso Qelo (0-2-0) v Siphiwe Ntombela (2-2-0); Featherweight: 4 rounds, Rirothe Randima (3-2-0) v Itumeleng Tsholo (1-0-0).

Boxing starts at 2pm and the tournament is presented by Charing Cross Promotions.