By Hesiquio Balderas

Super featherweight contender Roger Gutiérrez seeks to avenge the most painful loss of his professional career when he takes on WBA super featherweight champion René Alvarado in a rematch for the world title.

“I feel very happy to be able to have this rematch with René Alvarado who is a great champion, a great fighter,” stated Gutiérrez. “We faced each other before and he beat me, but now the story will be different. Time has passed. There are two extra motivations, to win the rematch and be world champion.

“There is no doubt that things are presented in a strange way. I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity and although I trust my punch which has 20 knockouts and 24 victories, but my strategy is to go in and out. I know he will come with everything at me but I could box and slug, as well.

“I just want to win this championship and I have prepared myself to the fullest of my ability and I will win this bout.

“A fight with Jorge Linares does not interest me because we are both compatriots. There are great possibilities at 130 pounds or 135 pounds, I’m looking forward to this fight on a platform as big as Ryan Garcia’s fight as the co-main event and that gives me the motivation I need to succeed. After this fight we’ll see what’s next. I know what to do inside the ring and with De la hoya, Eric Gomez and the Golden Boy team, great things will come.”