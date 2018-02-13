Groves-Eubank Public Workout

WBA world super middleweight champion George Groves (27-3, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr. (26-1, 20 KOs) entertained hundreds of fans at the National Football Museum ahead of their Ali Trophy semi-final on Saturday at the Manchester Arena.



George Groves: “I am not for one second taking him lightly. Junior definitely has a good engine but as soon as I hit him, I am going to hurt him and put him away.”

Chris Eubank Jr: “It is the biggest fight of my career. I have dreamed of being part of such a big fight since I started boxing. Groves will not last 12 rounds. He should enjoy the last days with that WBA belt because on Saturday I’m going to take it and proceed to the final.”

‘The Saint’ puts his WBA world title on the line on Saturday against the IBO Champion Eubank Jr., with the winner fighting countryman Callum Smith or German Juergen Braehmer for the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy.

