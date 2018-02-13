Broner arrested for Sexual Battery

By TMZSports.com

Former boxing champ Adrien Broner was arrested in Atlanta Monday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a local shopping mall, TMZ Sports has confirmed. Officials tell us … cops were called to the Lenox Square shopping center Monday evening where a woman told police Broner had ” inappropriately groped her.”

Broner denied the allegation — but after being interviewed by cops, they believed there was enough evidence to arrest him for misdemeanor sexual battery. The 28-year-old was transported to Fulton County Jail without incident.

He’s scheduled to face a judge around 9 AM local time. His booking sheet lists him at 5’8″ and 160 lbs.

BSO is reporting the incident took place in front of a Louis Vuitton store.

Broner has had numerous outside-the-ring issues over the years — including a September incident where he socked a man in the face on the Vegas strip.

His “big bro,” Floyd Mayweather, tried to step in and mentor him back in 2017 … but it doesn’t seem to be working.