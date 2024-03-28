WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian and challenger Zurdo Ramirez faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday night at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, and broadcast live on DAZN.

Arsen Goulamirian: “I am excited to fight for the first time in the United States, and of all places Los Angeles. I know Zurdo wants to be a world champion, but he’s going to have to go through me first, but he will have to face a real cruiserweight.”

Zurdo Ramirez: “I’m ready to become the first Mexican cruiserweight champion. When I made the move to this division, I knew I would have to face Arsen down the line. I feel comfortable at this weight class and will look to become the undisputed champion.”

Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya announced a multi-year, multi-event agreement between Golden Boy Promotions and Hollywood Park that will commence with Goulamirian-Ramirez and bring future boxing events year-round to the Los Angeles area.