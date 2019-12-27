WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
December 27, 2019
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

  • This may well be the best fight of the weekend! Goul is a beast with a mean streak. Bejenaru is tough as nails and can box. This will be a war of attrition.

    Both are excellent cruiser weights who don’t have many years left to make it to the top. The winner of this fight should soon be lined up to fight the division’s top dogs: Briedis (#1) or Dorticos (#2 or 3).

    My pick: Goula by brutal KO in the late rounds.

