Photos: Sumio Yamada
Arsen Goulamirian 196.9 vs. Constantin Bejenaru 198.7
(WBA cruiserweight super title)
Venue: Palais des Sports, Marseille, France
Promoter: Univent Boxing
TV: Canal+
–
This may well be the best fight of the weekend! Goul is a beast with a mean streak. Bejenaru is tough as nails and can box. This will be a war of attrition.
Both are excellent cruiser weights who don’t have many years left to make it to the top. The winner of this fight should soon be lined up to fight the division’s top dogs: Briedis (#1) or Dorticos (#2 or 3).
My pick: Goula by brutal KO in the late rounds.