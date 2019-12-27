The long-awaited rematch is on. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten former champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury continue their rivalry in the ring Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Saturday, December 28 and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.