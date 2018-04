By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former world champion Jhonny Gonzalez easily defeated Marlyn Cabrera on Saturday night at the Hotel Azul Ixtapa Convention Center in Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, Mexico. Gonzalez pressed the action and Cabrera did all he could to not engage. Scores were 120-108 across the board for Gonzalez, who is targeting compatriot Miguel Berchelt, current champion of the WBC at 130 pounds.