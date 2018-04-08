Lara: I thought I clearly won the fight

“Besides the last round, I thought I was winning this fight easily,” said Erislandy Lara, who lost his WBA super welterweight title to IBF champ Jarrett Hurd on Saturday night in Las Vegas. “That’s not to decide the fight. I was winning the fight. One punch in a fight doesn’t determine the fight. It was a great fight for the fans. I stood there, fought and it was fun. I thought I clearly won the fight. Once again a decision goes against me, but h​ey we just have to do the rematch.”

Hurd stated, “It was a tough one, but I went out there and did exactly what I said I was going to do – fight all 12 rounds and get the victory. I didn’t feel like (I needed the knockdown). I feel like I was in control the whole fight, applying the pressure.”