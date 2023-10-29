Former world title challenger Cristian Gonzalez (15-2-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico and unbeaten Tobías “Pitbull” Reyes (13-0-1, 12 KOs) of Argentina fought to an exciting draw Saturday night at the Arena Ring Central de la Ciudad de México with Producciones Deportivas de Ricardo Maldonado promoting. The fight had good two way action with many exchanges. The offical scores were 96-94 for Gonzalez, 97-93 for Reyes, and 95-95 even. Both fighters seemed in agreement with the decision. Gonzalez had previously fought unbeaten world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez very tough, losing on points.

