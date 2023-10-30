Unbeaten super lightweight Alex “El Toro” Vargas (14-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Julio “El Pantera” Rosa (8-4, 4 KOs) over eight rounds to claim the vacant WBA Continental USA title on Saturday night at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Scores were 78-73 x2, 77-74).

In the co-feature, super welterweight Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (15-2, 7 KOs) stopped Jermone “Quadruple J” Jones Jr (7-2, 6 KOs) in round three in a bout for the WBA Continental USA 154lb belt. Toussaint wasted no time getting to work as he staggered Jones in the first thirty seconds, before unloading an onslaught of punches. A Toussaint one-two combination at the end of the first round sent Jones to the canvas for the first time. Then with 29 seconds left in the third round, and Jones pinned in the corner, Toussaint dropped Jones for the second time. With just 2 seconds left in the third round, and another Toussaint onslaught, referee Pat Sullivan stepped in to call a stop to the fight.