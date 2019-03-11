By Miguel Maravilla

Former undisputed middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin held a press conference Monday afternoon at the Conga Room at LA Live in Los Angeles where he talked about his new deal with DAZN. Joining Golovkin was DAZN Group Executive Chairman John Skipper. Golovkin signed a three-year partnership and the Big Drama Show will now be fighting on the DAZN platform.

Gennady Golovkin: “I was a free agent and DAZN gave me the best opportunity. I had other offers but DAZN gives me the opportunity to fight the best and promote my fighters. This was an important decision. To fight Canelo is a reason but I want the important fights. The idea is to fight the best. I’m happy we have this agreement with DAZN. We will have a good partnership and have the best fights.”

John Skipper: “I’m happy to have Gennady for six fights. We are very excited. He is a key element of ours. This signing we needed to make. Our intention is to bring the best fights.”