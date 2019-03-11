Former world bantamweight champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (28-0, 22 KOs) closed its training camp and looks in great physical and boxing shape for what will be his debut bout in the United States. Nery risks his unbeaten record and world rankings against the fast and very technical McJoe Arroyo (18-2-0, 8 KOs) on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on the huge Spence-Garcia PPV card.



Nery sparred 12 rounds Sunday in Tijuana and looked razor sharp.

“We are very motivated, with a great preparation and ready for a war. Arroyo is a very brave fighter and very good boxer and I think the fight will thrill the fans,” said Nery, who will travel with his team to Texas on Tuesday.

After closing his preparation, Nery monitored his weight and he’s just 2.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit so he should have no problems to make weight with great strength and in perfect physical and mental condition.

“I will once again become world champion this year at bantamweight. The fight against Arroyo is very important and I’ll give a great fight and get a spectacular victory to make a dream debut in the United States!” Concluded Nery.