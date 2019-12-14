The Golden Contract returned for the quarterfinals of the light heavyweight division on Saturday at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England. The tournament features eight fighters with the winner earning a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed. The format is similar to the current World Boxing Super Series with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final.

In an upset, Ricards Bolotniks (16-5-1, 7 KOs) destroyed previously unbeaten Steven “The Quiet Man” Ward (12-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. Bolotniks dropped Ward twice, first with a left hook, then with a barrage of shots to end it. Time was 2:21. Bolotniks was the only fighter to collect the £5,000 knockout bonus.

Liam Conroy (18-5-1, 9 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Andre Sterling (10-2, 4 KOs). Conroy took the fight to Sterling, dropping him in round seven. Scores: 98-91, 96-94, 97-92.

Hosea “The Hammer” Burton (25-1, 11 KOs) dropped Bob “Lionheart” Ajisafe (19-4, 9 KOs) in the first six seconds, but still had to go the full ten to win by unanimous decision. Scores: 99-90, 99-92, 98-91.

Serge “Bavarian Sniper” Michel (10-1, 7 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Tommy Philbin (13-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Philbin down in rounds three and ten. Scores: 99-90, 99-90, 98-90.