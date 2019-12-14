Advertisements

December 14, 2019
Golden Contract Results: Bolotniks stands out

The Golden Contract returned for the quarterfinals of the light heavyweight division on Saturday at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England. The tournament features eight fighters with the winner earning a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed. The format is similar to the current World Boxing Super Series with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final.

In an upset, Ricards Bolotniks (16-5-1, 7 KOs) destroyed previously unbeaten Steven “The Quiet Man” Ward (12-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. Bolotniks dropped Ward twice, first with a left hook, then with a barrage of shots to end it. Time was 2:21. Bolotniks was the only fighter to collect the £5,000 knockout bonus.

Liam Conroy (18-5-1, 9 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Andre Sterling (10-2, 4 KOs). Conroy took the fight to Sterling, dropping him in round seven. Scores: 98-91, 96-94, 97-92.

Hosea “The Hammer” Burton (25-1, 11 KOs) dropped Bob “Lionheart” Ajisafe (19-4, 9 KOs) in the first six seconds, but still had to go the full ten to win by unanimous decision. Scores: 99-90, 99-92, 98-91.

Serge “Bavarian Sniper” Michel (10-1, 7 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Tommy Philbin (13-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Philbin down in rounds three and ten. Scores: 99-90, 99-90, 98-90.

