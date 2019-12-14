Unified WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez today announced he has signed a new multi-year deal with Top Rank. Ramirez turned pro with Top Rank after representing the United States at the 2012 London Olympics. This new deal keeps Ramirez in the fold for Top Rank on ESPN for years to come.

“I turned pro with Top Rank, and this is where I want to be,” Ramirez said. “Thank you to Bob Arum, Todd duBoef, the entire Top Rank team and my manager, Rick Mirigian, for believing in me. While I am a unified 140-pound world champion, there is so much for me still to accomplish. I want to become undisputed champion in 2020, and I am confident that my dream will become a reality.”