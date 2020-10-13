The Golden Contract featherweight and light heavyweight finals will take place on December 2 at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England. Sky Sports and ESPN+ will televise.

The featherweight final between Jazza Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) and Ryan Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) was originally set for September 30 before a positive COVID-19 test for Dickens postponed the fight. In the light heavyweight final, Ricards Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) faces Serge Michel (11-1, 8 KOs).

Both winners will get a two-year, five-fight “golden contract” with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed.