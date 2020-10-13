Welterweight Sebastian Formella (22-1, 10 KOs) will return against Conor Benn (16-0, 11 KOs) on November 21st in London for Benn’s WBA Continental title. The ten round bout will take place on the card headlined by the heavyweight rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte. Formella lost by unanimous decision to Shawn Porter in August. Benn is the son of boxing legend Nigel Benn, who won middle and super middleweight world titles in the 1990s.