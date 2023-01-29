¿Golden Boy y Terence Crawford se uniran ? El promotor Oscar de la Hoya anunció en la transmisión DAZN del sábado que él y su socio Bernard Hopkins tuvieron un buen almuerzo con el campeón de peso welter de la OMB, Terence “Bud” Crawford. Oscar declaró que Golden Boy puede ayudar a Crawford a obtener el tan esperado choque de unificación con el campeón WBC/WBA/IBF, Errol Spence. Oscar también declaró que Crawford vs. WBO # 3 Alexis Rocha es otra posibilidad. Beterbiev apunta a la unificación con Bivol Like this: Like Loading...

