Garcia-Velez clash May 4 at StubHub

Unbeaten Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (14-0, 13 KOs) headlines an ESPN2-televised Golden Boy Boxing on May 4 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Garcia faces seasoned Puerto Rican contender Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (26-4-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight. Velez is coming off a stoppage win over former world champ “Juanma” Lopez.

In the co-main event, middleweight Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (27-2, 19 KOs) will make his Southern California debut in a 10-rounder against TBA. Also scheduled are welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (11-0, 8 KOs), super welterweight Ferdinand Kerobyan (8-0, 4 KOs) and super welterweight Richard “Kansas Kid” Acevedo (1-0, 1 KO). Opponents for this undercard will be announced shortly