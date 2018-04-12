Duno-Gonzalez clash May 17

Lightweight Romero “Ruthless” Duno (16-1, 14 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines will fight Mexico City’s Gilberto “Flaco” Gonzalez (27-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight fight in the main event of the May 17 ESPN2 telecast from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

The co-main event will feature another Philippines vs. Mexico match-up as Oscar Duarte (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua Mexico will fight Rey Perez (22-9, 6 KOs) in a lightweight fight scheduled for 10 rounds of action.

In the night’s TV swing bout, Dallas TX’s Alex Rincon (3-0, 3 KOs) will fight in the California fight scene for the first time when he faces a soon to be announced opponent in a four-round middleweight affair.