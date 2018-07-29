By Miguel Maravilla

Newly crowned WBC and IBF lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) was victorious as he won a unanimous decision over former IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr (21-1, 13 KOs) Garcia talked about his victory at the post fight press conference. “We fought another undefeated champion. He brought the best out of me and made me work. I’m always looking for the biggest challenge.”

Garcia also talked about his future plans and desire to fight the best. “I want Erroll Spence! I think that is the biggest fight. I’m prepared to take the challenge with Spence. That’s the fight I want!”

Spence was quoted at ringside following Garcia’s win. “He’s daring to be great. He wants to move up and dethrone me but that a not going to happen. He has great skill but I see myself winning.”

More to come