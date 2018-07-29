By Rocky Morales at ringside

In a unification bout for the lightweight titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF), Mikey Garcia (40-0, 30 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Robert Easter (21-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

Garcia knocked down Easter in the third round with a beautifully placed right cross, left hook combo. Easter, to his credit, recovered and did his best to box Garcia from the outside but was unable to hurt Garcia with what was mainly his jab. The ninth round was the best of the fight with the two engaging in toe to toe action. That would be Easter’s last hurrah as it seemed to take its toll on him and he went into survival mode for the remainder of the fight.

Judges scored it 116-111, 117-110 and 118-109 all in favor of the now unified lightweight champion, Garcia.

Following the bout, Garcia reiterated his desire to move up to 147 for a showdown with IBF welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr. who was watching from ringside.