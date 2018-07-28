By Rocky Morales at ringside

Heavyweight Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (29-1, 25KO) destroyed former world title challenger, 6’7” Razvan Cojanu, by way of knockout at 2:08 of the second round on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Ortiz easily won the opening round and hurt the much bigger Cojanu with a body shot. Cojanu, for whatever reason, seemed to taunt Ortiz during the fight and that didn’t go so well as Ortiz landed a right hook that opened up Cojanu perfectly for a laser-guided missile of a straight left cross that dropped Cojanu like a 269-pound sack of potatoes. Cojanu twice attempted to get up but fell each time and when he did manage to get up, it was on unsteady legs, and seemingly concussed, prompting the referee to stop the fight. WBC #4 ranked Ortiz returns seemingly unblemished from his knockout loss to World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, with a very impressive victory. Ortiz did in less than two rounds what former World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight champ, Joseph Parker, couldn’t do in twelve rounds and that is knock out Cojanu.