Photos: Sumio Yamada

Unbeaten World Boxing Association (WBA) #9 middleweight contender and 2012 Olympian silver medalist Esquiva Falcao (21-0, 15 KOs) made quick work of Jonathan Tavira (16-6, 12 KOs) on Saturday night in a walkout bout at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The bout ended at 1:38 of the first round. Falcao needs to raise the level of opposition.