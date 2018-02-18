Garcia-Rios Post-Fight Presser Quotes

By Miguel Maravilla

Fresh off his knockout victory, Danny “Swift” Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) talked about his win over former world champion Brandon ‘Bam Bam” Rios (34-4-1, 24 KOs) at the post fight press conference Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

“It was a tough fight. I knew Brandon would come to fight. It was a good fight till it ended. Me and my dad had our plan. I knew he was going to stand in front of me. He worked good on the inside we stayed composed and followed the game plan.”

On Shawn Porter entering the ring, he stated, “I told him it’s the Danny Garcia show but it is what it is. It was my moment in the ring. I know how the game works. You usually want to fight someone and don’t get the fight. Whoever they put in front of me, whatever happens, happens.”

Brandon Rios was also at the post fight press conference

“I know I was doing good in the fight. I threw a lazy jab but I got caught. I am sad. I was breaking him down I was doing really good. What else can I say? I felt I was up on points and winning the fight. What next? Hopefully I don’t go back down to the gutter.”