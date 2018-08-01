Welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas and Argentine slugger Cesar Barrionuevo will battle in a World Boxing Council (WBC) title eliminator while unbeaten Polish heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki will face former heavyweight champion Charles Martin in a 10-round attraction as part of a Showtime tripleheader on September 8 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The previously announced ain event is Danny “Swift” Garcia against “Showtime” Shawn Porter for the vacant WBC welterweight title. The winner of Ugas-Barrionuevo earns the WBC’s second mandatory position to the winner of Garcia vs. Porter.