Former middleweight champion Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin and WBA Super Middleweight Women’s World Champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon visited Crestwood Day Camp Wednesday afternoon and hosted a motivational and fitness training session with over 200 campers. Quillin and Napoleon took advantage of the opportunity to share positive messages with the campers ahead of their respective matchups taking place this Saturday, August 4 from NYCB LIVE.



“Being a boxer is my lifestyle, and to be able to share some of the things that made me who I am with these kids is a great joy,” said Quillin. “It’s so important to reach out to the next generation and give them the tools to live positively. As a pro athlete I consider that part of my job and something I take pride in doing.”