Garcia, Lipinets ready for war

Unbeaten three division world champion Mikey Garcia and IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion Sergey Lipinets kicked off fight week in San Antonio Wednesday by participating in media workouts at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy before they enter the ring Saturday at the Freeman Coliseum.

Mikey Garcia: Everything depends on my opponent. If I find there’s an opportunity to go for a knockout, I’m definitely going to take it. If it goes 12 rounds, then he’s a very tough fighter and I expect Lipinets to be tough. I’m just going to do whatever it takes to win the fight. If the opportunity is there, I’m definitely going to go for the knockout because that’s what we’re here to do. I’m here to make the fight as easy as possible.



Sergey Lipinets: I’m ready to go. I’m not going to let anything get in the way. I’ll come out victorious Saturday night. I feel great. It doesn’t matter if I’m an underdog or not, I’m ready to prove everybody wrong. I really want to show everybody that I’m the one that they should be looking at, that I’m the champion.

