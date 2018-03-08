Matellon-Mendoza Final Presser in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Current WBA Fedelatin light flyweight champion, Cuban Daniel Matellon (5-0-2, 2 KOs) and Nicaraguan Camilo Mendoza (11-2-1, 5 KOs) faced off in advance of Saturday night’s clash at Fantastic Casino in Albrook Mall, Panama. Matellon vs Mendoza heads the Sparta en Guerra II card, a 9 fights International boxing festival organized by Sparta Promotions.



Mendoza is managed by Nicaraguan boxing legend Rosendo Alvarez who arrived Panama on the 20th anniversary of his first fight against Mexican Ricardo ‘Finito’ Lopez.

Rosendo Alvarez: “I’m really happy back in Panama on such an special date and I’m totally confident that my fighter will beat Matellon on Saturday night to get into the WBA ranking.”

Promoter George Sarantopoulos: “This event marks the beginning of an agreement between Sparta and Buffalo Boxing to match the most competitive fights between the best prospects based in Nicaragua and Panama.”