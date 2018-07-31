By Ron Jackson

One of the most promising young fighters in South Africa today, former South African featherweight champion Azinga Fuzile moving up to the junior-lightweight division scored a one-sided eighth round stoppage win over Waidi Usman from Nigeria to claim the vacant IBF Continental Africa junior-lightweight title at the Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday afternoon.

Fuzile (11-0, 6 KOs) was in control from the opening bell and dominated throughout against an opponent who was only intent on survival. Referee Deon Dwarte went to Usman’s corner in one of the middle rounds to warn the fighter and his cornermen to fight otherwise he would stop the fight. However, this had no effect on Usman (14-3, 12 KOs) and Dwarte stopped the fight in the eighth round.

BULANA WINS VACANT SA FEATHER TITLE

Khanyile Bulana 10-0, 7 KOs from Scenery Park won the vacant South featherweight title with a 12 round points victory over Tello Lithebe of Kroonstad. The title became vacant when Azinga Fuzile relinquished it.

MPONSHANA RETAINS SA JUNIOR-LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE

Phila Mpontshana of Mdantsane retained the South African junior-lightweight title with a 12 round points victory over Koos Sibiya from Johannesburg.

NDULANI WINS VACANT ABU MINIMUMWEIGHT TITLE

Ayanda Ndulani outpointed South African minimumweight champion Xolisa Magusha over 12 rounds to win the vacant African Boxing Union minmumweight title. All three judges scored it 116-111 for the new champion.

ACTION IN RUSTENBURG

Last Friday night at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, Thabang Ramagole 13-6-1; 9 knocked out Sihle Jelwana 8-5; 6 in the second round of scheduled ten round flyweight contest.

Tisetso Modisadife retained the North West junior-flyweight title with fifth round knockout over Onke Khanzi.